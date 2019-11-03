Al Dancer returns to Cheltenham for next start

Al Dancer wins at Cheltenham

Al Dancer is set to return to Cheltenham this month for the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old won four of his five starts over hurdles last season - including a lucrative success in the rescheduled Betfair Hurdle at Ascot.

He was disappointing when sent off joint-favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but made a fine start to his career over fences on his seasonal reappearance at Prestbury Park last month.

Twiston-Davies is keen to step the hugely promising grey up in class at his local track on November 17.

"Al Dancer is probably going to go to the next Cheltenham meeting for the Arkle trial," said the Naunton trainer.

"There are 23 days between the two races, and he has come out of his last race well, so we are looking to have a go.

"We will give him a longer break between races later on in the season. He jumped well the last day at Cheltenham and he seemed to really enjoy himself."