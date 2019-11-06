Almond Eye set for Hong Kong

Christophe Lemaire riding Almond Eye

Japanese superstar Almond Eye is set to head for the Hong Kong Cup despite the civil unrest in the country.

The filly, a winner at the Dubai Carnival earlier this year, put up arguably a career-best performance last time out in the prestigious Tenno Sho at Tokyo.

Connections were faced with the option of staying closer to home to bid to win a successive Japan Cup on her next start or to give her an extra two weeks off and head for Hong Kong.

Her regular rider Christophe Lemaire insists she is at her best over the Hong Kong Cup trip of 10 furlongs and after assurances were received over safety issues the green light has been given for the trip.

"Of course the Japan Cup was a consideration but after checking the horse after the Tenno Sho we decided to give her more time and leave space for her to go to Hong Kong," said owner Silk Racing's CEO Masashi Yonemoto to asian-racinghub.com.

"We have been in regular contact with Hong Kong Jockey Club officials with regards to any possible issues, and we are not concerned about safety.

"We have had a lot of discussion and we are not worried about racing at Sha Tin.

"This is not intended to be her last run."