Elegant Escape could run on Haydock heavy in Betfair Chase

Elegant Escape leads over the last at Chepstow

Colin Tizzard will be tempted to run Elegant Escape in this month's Betfair Chase if the ground at Haydock is heavy.

Last season's Welsh National winner returned to action with a solid second to Ballyoptic in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last weekend.

While Tizzard is also contemplating a run in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, he may run Elegant Escape on Merseyside instead if the ground is testing on November 23 - despite also having Lostintranslation for that event.

The Milborne Port trainer said: "He got beaten by a race-fit horse. At one stage, it didn't look like he would finish where he did - but he stayed on beautifully.

"He might go to Haydock if it is 'Haydock heavy', now that he has had a run. A lot of ours are improving massively for a run."

Elegant Escape's performance on Saturday was a pleasant surprise for his trainer.

Tizzard added: "We thought he might have been a bit heavy, going to Wetherby, but he ran fine.

"He could either go there or the Ladbrokes Trophy, but we still need to talk to John (Romans, owner).

"If the ground is heavy at Haydock we would have a go at that. Not that we want to take on Lostintranslation, but last season we ran both Thistlecrack and Native River in it. I'd say we are weather-driven.

"On good ground around Kempton, it (King George) would be too fast for him because he looks like a thorough stayer. If the ground is heavy at Haydock it would come under consideration."