One For Arthur returns to Aintree for Becher Chase

One For Arthur - returning to Aintree for Becher Chase

Lucinda Russell is looking forward to seeing her Grand National hero One For Arthur return to Aintree for next month's Becher Chase following his pleasing seasonal reappearance at Kelso.

The 10-year-old landed the world's most famous steeplechase in 2017. He missed the following campaign through injury and did not make the best of starts to last season, unseating his rider on his first two outings.

However, he proved he is no back number when finishing sixth behind Tiger Roll in his second bid for National glory in April - and Russell was thrilled with his recent comeback effort when fourth in the Borders.

The Kinross-based trainer said: "I was delighted with the run and I've been very happy with him since - he's looking over his stable door thinking how wonderful all this rain is!"

One For Arthur won the same Kelso race in 2016 - a triumph that kick-started a season which also saw him finish fifth in the Becher Chase before landing the Classic Chase and the Grand National after the turn of the year.

Russell added: "I thought he ran really well at Kelso and his jumping got better the further he went.

"I think he'll get a lot of confidence from that and we can really look forward to taking him back to Aintree for the Beecher Chase now."