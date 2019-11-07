Paisley Park pleases with Newbury gallop

Paisley Park beats Sam Spinner to land the Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle

Emma Lavelle expects Paisley Park to come on significantly following a racecourse gallop at Newbury ahead of his return to action at the track later this month in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle.

Last season's Stayers' Hurdle hero stepped up his preparations ahead of an outing in the Grade Two contest when participating in the exercise under regular work rider Barry Fenton at the Berkshire track on Thursday.

Working over two miles alongside stablemate Hawk's Well, the seven-year-old gelding, who was unbeaten in five starts last season, joined his stablemate down the home straight before crossing the line together.

Lavelle said: "That was perfect. They only went steady down the far side. He (Fenton) said he just sits there and canters away. He wasn't doing a tap sitting in behind, so he had to bring him upsides then he just locks on.

"He quickened up the home straight and did everything he needed to do and was still tanking at the end. Getting him away, having a nice sweat will just bring him on.

"In the paddock to start with, he was just so on his toes and I think just to be able to bring him and do that and calm him back down again was brilliant.

"He took a breath in the paddock, settled down and was so professional on the track. He is a big unit now and that is why we needed to do this today.

Despite Paisley Park being no bigger than 5-2 to defend his Stayers' Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Ogbourne Maizey handler does not feel any additional pressure on her shoulders.

She added: "In the build up to it all last season, it created momentum of its own and there was pressure there and that was something we had not been involved in before.

"He suddenly became more than just our property and there was a lot of pressure in that. It was really enjoyable pressure and it was something we came to terms with.

"He is proven now so I don't know if that makes it more pressure or less pressure in a way, as he is the good horse. We just hope it keeps rolling as he is extraordinary. "

Although Paisley Park did not race beyond the Cheltenham Festival last season, a trip to Ireland to contest the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown is very much on the cards this campaign.

Lavelle said: "We will come back here for the race on the 29th then go to Ascot (Long Walk), then go to the Cleeve, then back for the Stayers' and then hopefully go to Punchestown. That's the dream let's just see if we can get there.

"Last season we were one run early if you like before Ascot last season. This season we have done it all a bit differently. We have brought him in a bit later to set him up for lasting a bit longer.

"Ultimately he is Andrew's (Gemmell, owner) horse and we are just guiding him. He is mad keen to go to Punchestown for everything it stands for."

With Paisley Park confirming himself as the best staying hurdler in training last season, Lavelle confirmed she has no intention of switching her stable star to chasing any time soon.

She added: "I'm the biggest fan of Oscar's (progeny), but when you look through, the majority of them are better hurdlers than they are chasers, even though they look like they should be.

"He is very good at what he does, so why change it? If you can win these races and prizes until you stop doing that, we will keep on doing what we are doing."