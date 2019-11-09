Prince Of Arran re-routed to Hong Kong

Prince Of Arran wins the Geelong Cup

Charlie Fellowes has been forced to reroute Prince Of Arran to Hong Kong due to rules concerning the use of a stalls rug in Japan.

The six-year-old finished second in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday and Fellowes had been planning to send him to Tokyo on Monday ahead of the Japan Cup on November 24.

However, Fellowes has been forced to reconsider that plan and Prince Of Arran will now head back to Sha Tin on December 8, where he will try to improve on last year's eighth place in the Hong Kong Vase.

The trainer tweeted: "Slight change of plan. Due to complications around a stalls rug Prince Of Arran wears at the start, he will not be running in the Japan Cup. Instead he heads to Hong Kong for the Vase."