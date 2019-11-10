Stratford lose Monday card to waterlogging

Stratford Monday card washed away

Monday's meeting at Stratford has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The Warwickshire circuit was due to stage a six-race jumping card, but officials have been left with no option but to call off proceedings after 16 millimetres of rain over the weekend left the course unfit for racing.

Stratford's abandonment leaves two scheduled Monday fixtures in Britain at Carlisle and Kempton, while racing in Ireland takes place at Fairyhouse.