Fusil Raffles heading to Christmas Hurdle next

Fusil Raffles - Christmas Hurdle plan

Nicky Henderson has nominated the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton as a likely next target for Fusil Raffles, following his comeback victory at Wincanton.

So impressive on his British debut in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February, the French import was forced to sit out the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham because of injury, but then claimed Grade One glory instead at Punchestown in the spring.

He was a workmanlike winner on his seasonal reappearance in Saturday's Elite Hurdle, but nevertheless strengthens Henderson's hand in the two-mile hurdling division this term - and the Seven Barrows handler must now decide how to split his aces.

Dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air is on course to bid for a third win in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30, while last season's Triumph Hurdle and Aintree victor Pentland Hills has yet to return.

Henderson said: "It is going to be difficult to plan what we do next.

"We know where Buveur D'Air will go, and Fusil will probably go to the Christmas Hurdle as well.

"We have got to get Pentland Hills in somewhere. I would think it would have to be the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December."