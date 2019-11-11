Fairyhouse called off

Action from Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse has cancelled its Monday card after further rain overnight left the track unfit.

A 7.30am inspection was called on Sunday afternoon, because of forecast rain on ground already described as heavy.

It was announced slightly ahead of schedule on Monday morning that racing would not take place, following 15mm of rain.

It is still hoped, however, that day two of the fixture may go ahead on Tuesday - with a dry forecast and another 7.30am inspection planned.