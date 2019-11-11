Jarveys Plate key to Fergal O'Brien weekend team

Paddy Brennan riding Jarveys Plate clear the last

Red-hot trainer Fergal O'Brien is looking forward to Cheltenham this weekend - with Jarveys Plate heading a small but select team.

Since moving to a new yard in Cheltenham, the purpose-built Ravenswell Farm, O'Brien has hit the ground running - and by the close of play on Sunday, five of his last 10 runners had won.

Jarveys Plate defeated subsequent Grade Two winner Reserve Tank on his chasing debut at Chepstow - and O'Brien has had his eye ever since on the Steel Plate And Sections Novices' Chase, which has an illustrious roll of honour.

"Cheltenham on Friday is the plan - we schooled him this morning, and it's all systems go," said O'Brien.

"It was nice to see the form boosted, with Reserve Tank winning at Wincanton, so we're looking froward to running him again."

Another with big-race ambitions at the meeting is Champagne Well, a winner at Cheltenham's first meeting of the season last month.

He is due to run in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - while on Sunday Benny's Bridge, another winner at the October meeting, will run in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

"Champagne Well will take his chance on Friday as well in the Grade Two novices' hurdle," O'Brien added.

"We've not got much on Saturday, but Benny's Bridge will run in the Greatwood on Sunday."