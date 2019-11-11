Alan King on Sceau Royal weather watch ahead of Shloer

Sceau Royal

Alan King has warned Sceau Royal is an unlikely runner in Sunday's Shloer Chase at Cheltenham if the ground is heavy.

Third in the Champion Chase in March and then second to Altior at Sandown the following month, King has been planning to start his campaign in the Grade Two for some time.

He is one of six entries along with Defi Du Seuil, Politologue, Saint Calvados and race regular Simply Ned.

French trainer Emmanuel Clayeux has also entered Nuits Premier Cru.

King said: "He will run as long as it is not heavy, but if it is heavy ground, he won't run and the forecast is not encouraging.

"I want to run him and he is ready, but we know he doesn't go on heavy. If it was soft I think we would let him take his chance, but any worse than that we wouldn't.

"He is in at Ascot in a handicap, but let's not worry about that unless we have to miss Cheltenham.

"We have had a lovely run with him and Daryl (Jacob) came in and schooled him last week and he is ready to go."