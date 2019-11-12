Harambe injury doubt for Greatwood

Alan King (centre) - faces fitness fight to get Harambe to Greatwood

Alan King is facing a fitness battle to have Harambe ready for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old has suffered an untimely setback that has put his appearance on Sunday in jeopardy.

"I left him in the Greatwood, but he has had a setback and he would be not be certain to run," said the Barbury Castle trainer.

"I won't know the outcome until later in the week.

"It's a minor little blip, but I've only had a week to get him right, and it probably won't be enough - but these things happen."

Harambe began his season by finishing seventh of nine in the Grade Two Persian War Novices' Hurdle, and was expected to improve significantly from that comeback run at Chepstow last month.