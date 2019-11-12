Dashel Drasher returning to Newbury

Kieron Edgar riding Dashel Drasher clear the last

Jeremy Scott is eyeing another visit to Newbury for Dashel Drasher, following an excellent debut run over fences which saw him finish second to Champ.

Dashel Dasher served it up to Champ with a bold front-running display last week but was headed at the last and had to settle for second place, three and a half lengths behind Nicky Henderson's Grade One novice hurdle winner.

That race was over an extended two and three-quarter miles, and Scott is thinking of dropping Dashel Drasher back to two and a half for the Ladbrokes Novices' Chase on November 29.

The Somerset trainer said: "I was delighted with that run - and I think we can ride him the way he likes to be ridden, on the confidence of having seen him jump how he did last time.

"He was never going to beat Champ, but it was a good run. I thought, out of all the novices there, his jumping was probably some of the most confident.

"There is quite a nice Grade Two novice over two and a half back at Newbury at the Ladbrokes Trophy meeting.

"We will have a look at that and see what gets entered. Left-handed, flat, galloping tracks are what seems to suit him."