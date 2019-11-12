Injury rules out Glen Rocco

Nick Gifford - trains Glen Rocco

Promising staying chaser Glen Rocco will miss the entire season after the recurrence of an injury he sustained at Kempton.

The eight-year-old, trained by Nick Gifford, was sent off 4-1 joint-favourite for the valuable 888Sport Handicap Chase in February on the back of an impressive victory over the course and distance the previous month.

But the ground turned out to be too fast for him, and he finished sixth of the 10 runners in the three-mile contest won by Walt.

Gifford said: "He won't be out until this time next year.

"He's just tweaked an old tendon injury. That quick ground at Kempton took its toll on him.

"He's out in the field - hopefully he'll be back next season.

Gifford is hoping Glen Rocco can still develop into a future Grand National candidate.

"I adore that horse," he said.

"It's only a slight one - but he'll have all the time in the world, and hopefully we'll get him back for a crack at the National the year after."

Gifford revealed Didtheyleaveuoutto is undergoing tests following a series of disappointing runs, having previously won his first two starts over hurdles last autumn.

The six-year-old, owned by JP McManus, held an entry in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, but was taken out of Sunday's race at the confirmation stage.

"He's fine," said the trainer.

"It's just he hasn't warranted a shot at it. He should have shown more at Ascot to earn a pop at that.

"We're all scratching our heads a little bit, and we're still running a few more tests.

"Something is not quite right. He's absolutely fine at home - but he's not finishing his races, so he's just on the back-burner at the moment. Hopefully something is going to come to light."