David Menuisier stars remain Down Under

Jamie Spencer riding Danceteria to victory

Chief Ironside and Danceteria will continue their racing careers in Australia after leaving the care of David Menuisier.

Australian Bloodstock acquired interests in both runners earlier in the year, with Danceteria winning a German Group One in July before disappointing on his big day in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley last month.

Chief Ironside enjoyed better fortune, winning the Crystal Mile on the Cox Plate undercard, before finding soft ground against him the Group One Cantala on his final start for Menuisier.

The trainer said: "They are both staying in Australia - I'm not sure what the plans are and who they will be trained by, but unfortunately we travelled back light.

"It's a blow for the yard, but I fully understand the decision. The owners are Australian, and both horses have shown they are more than capable in the best races there, so it makes sense to stay.

"We had a fantastic time in Australia. It was great to win the Group Two, and hopefully both horses will continue to do well there."