Happy Valley card cancelled due to Hong Kong safety concerns

Racing at Happy Valley in Hong Kong

Wednesday's race meeting at Happy Valley has been cancelled by the Hong Kong Jockey Club due to safety concerns.

The HKJC announced in a statement that Wednesday's nine-race card would not go ahead "to ensure the safety of its employees and racegoers" as civil unrest continues.

The statement read: "In organising race meetings, the Club always puts safety as a top priority.

"The Club has been monitoring the situation in Hong Kong closely. It has conducted a thorough risk assessment of the race meeting tonight and concluded that the latest social unrest and public transportation situation throughout the territory do not support our employees and racegoers arriving and particularly departing from the racecourse smoothly and safely.

"As such, the Club has decided to cancel the race meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse tonight.

"In addition, all Club operations will be suspended from 2pm today. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is the second time the HKJC has cancelled a race meeting at Happy Valley due to safety concerns, with the September 18 card also called off.