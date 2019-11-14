Frankie Dettori keeping busy over the winter months

Frankie Dettori - in action at Lingfield this weekend

The Flat season may have just finished - but there is no rest yet for Frankie Dettori, who will be in action at Lingfield this weekend before heading overseas to Japan and Hong Kong.

Dettori, who rode more Group One winners this season than in any other of his exalted career, is a man in demand once more.

He has been booked to ride in Japan for a fortnight before heading to the International Jockeys Challenge at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

Dettori, who will partner Cambridgeshire winner Lord North at Lingfield, said: "I ride at Lingfield on Saturday - then I head out to Japan on Tuesday. I'm not sure what I'm riding out there at the moment, though.

"Because I'm going to Japan, I will be fit from that - so it makes sense to go to Hong Kong afterwards. I will be doing two weeks in Japan, then I will be doing a week in Hong Kong.

"I'm going to do the International Jockeys Challenge at Happy Valley. I've won it three times before, so I hope we can have a bit of fun again in that.

"After that I will then be riding at Sha Tin on Hong Kong Cup day - which should be good."