Saint Calvados tops maximum field for BetVictor Gold Cup

Saint Calvados wins at Cheltenham - now he tops weights for BetVictor Gold Cup

Saint Calvados heads a maximum field of 20 for the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham, following the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Harry Whittington's six-year-old made a pleasing start to the campaign when defying top weight of 11st 12lb in a two-mile handicap chase at the Prestbury Park venue last month.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Slate House remains favourite for this valuable prize, after staking his claim when making a winning reappearance at the same meeting.

Among other fancied runners are Siruh Du Lac, Spiritofthegames, Count Meribel and Magic Saint.

Splash Of Ginge will bid to repeat his success in 2017, while Guitar Pete tries to improve on his third place 12 months ago.

The sole Irish-trained runner is Joseph O'Brien's Us And Them, who was runner-up in the Arkle Trophy at the Festival in March.

Horses withdrawn were Casablanca Mix, Knocknanuss, Western Miller and Sky Pirate.