Frankie Dettori excited to be back on Lord North

Lord North - runs at Lingfield on Saturday

Frankie Dettori believes Lord North is still improving ahead of the Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

The Cambridgeshire winner subsequently finished second in the Balmoral at Ascot on Champions Day under a big weight and then comfortably landed the odds in a Listed race at Newmarket.

Having had a mid-season break, trainer John Gosden is quite happy to keep the three-year-old on the go and Dettori will take the ride before he heads overseas for a spell.

"Since we gelded him, he has been a revelation," said Dettori.

"He was quite a difficult horse to handle early in his life, but he seems to have got his head straight.

"He is an improving horse and he has not stopped yet, so I'm looking forward to getting back on him.

"He won over a mile and one in the Cambridgeshire and he ran a good race at Ascot before winning over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket.

"Lingfield can be quite tricky, but he has got enough quality to win this type of race. He is rated 112 and is on the way up. He seems in a good place so we will hope for the best."

Gosden also runs Crossed Baton.

Lord North's main market rival is Ed Walker's Caradoc, winner of a valuable event at Newbury when last seen in September.

"Caradoc is in great form. We were hoping to run him on the turf before the end of the season, but the ground was just too soft," said Walker.

"We are going to see how we go on the all-weather and this is a bit of a fact-finding mission to see what our options are.

"If he wins this weekend and gets a ticket for Finals Day, it would be the obvious starting point for next year, but if he doesn't win, then we will probably rough him off and leave him alone for the winter.

"He is a very smart horse and we have always thought a lot of him. He is lightly-raced, but is getting there now and I think he will be a very good horse for next year."

Seven go to post with Mr Scaramanga, Pactolus, Petite Jack and Kuwait Currency completing the field.