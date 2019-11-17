Kettle steams to Arkle Trial success

Aidan Coleman riding Put The Kettle On

Put The Kettle On produced a brave front-running performance to see off her three rivals for a surprise win in the Racing Post #responsiblegambling Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare had run six times since May, including three wins over fences, and she made full use of that experience compared to the opposition.

Aidan Coleman dictated affairs from the start - and although Put The Kettle On looked a sitting duck when the other three runners closed, her jumping proved decisive.

Getaway Trump was a big danger until a mistake two out set him back in his tracks, while Put The Kettle On (6-1) maintained the gallop to score by two and a half lengths from Al Dancer, the 7-4 favourite.

Coleman said: "She was super and jumped exceptionally - on that ground it's not all about the spectacular outside-the-wings (jumps), which she had if she wanted to, but she was very economical, which made a difference.

"She seemed fine on the ground, she seemed to cope with it very well. There was no fluke about it, she had the allowances but she won well."

Paul Nicholls said of Getaway Trump: "He ran well, but he just hated the ground. He missed the second-last and that cost him today. A good jump at the second-last would probably have put him upsides the other horse.

"He will either go to Sandown for the Henry VIII, if the ground is OK, or wait for the Wayward Lad the day after Boxing Day."