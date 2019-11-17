Defi Du Seuil delivers in Shloer Chase

Barry Geraghty riding Defi Du Seuil (green and gold) to victory

Defi Du Seuil came out on top in a thrilling four-horse race for the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

A previous five-times winner at the track, including twice at the Festival, the Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil made his course form count against three smart rivals, to give Barry Geraghty a big-race victory following his return from a long-term injury.

Politologue made the running with Saint Calvados and Defi Du Seuil on his heels and Simply Ned content to sit in behind.

There was little change in the order until the second-last fence, and still not much to choose between the quartet.

But Defi Du Seuil soon looked to be Politologue's biggest danger and, leading over the last, the 11-8 favourite powered up the hill to win by a length and a quarter.

Defi Du Seuil was cut to 15-8 from 5-2 for the Tingle Creek at Sandown next month, and Hobbs confirmed that would be the immediate target.

He said: "It was never going to be ideal when the pace is that slow, so I'm delighted he's won. He obviously stays very well, but he has loads of pace.

"We'll take it race by race, but I'd imagine he will go the Tingle Creek.

"Sandown is stiffer than here, so it will probably suit him."