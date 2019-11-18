Vinndication remains on course for Ascot test

Vinndication and David Bass strike at Ascot

Kim Bailey is leaning towards sending Vinndication back to Ascot next month for the Dave Dawes Silver Cup Handicap Chase.

Although the six-year-old holds an entry in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, the Andoversford handler favours an outing in the three-mile Listed contest on December 21 instead.

The Grade Two winner struck gold on his first start since undergoing a wind operation with a decisive victory in the Sodexo Gold Cup, making it three wins from as many visits at Ascot.

Bailey said: "Vinndication has only just started back cantering again, as he had an easy week after his run at Ascot, but he appears to have come out of the race fine.

"The likelihood is that he will go back to Ascot in December for the big handicap chase there, but nothing has been decided yet.

"He does have an entry in the King George, but he is miles off being good enough for that.

"If all the top horses didn't run for some reason in the King George, then it is a totally different ball game."