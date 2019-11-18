John Durkan option for Presenting Percy

Davy Russell riding Presenting Percy (right) clear the last

The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase remains a potential comeback target for Presenting Percy.

Despite a solitary prep run over hurdles, the Pat Kelly-trained eight-year-old was sent off favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, but could finish only eighth.

Owner Philip Reynolds subsequently revealed his pride and joy was suffering from a back problem and had bone bruising - but he is pleased to report Presenting in Percy in fine form once again ahead of a potential return to competitive action on December 8.

Reynolds said: "He's in great shape and is working away. Pat (Kelly) is delighted with him and he's entered in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

"We haven't done much fast work with him yet, so I'm just hoping the wee injury he had at the end of last season doesn't come back to haunt him. But it's so far, so good."