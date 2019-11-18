Ascot may be next for Greatwood Hurdle winner Harambe

Tom Bellamy celebrates after winning the Greatwood Hurdle

Harambe may bid to supplement his Cheltenham earnings by going for the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot next month.

Trainer Alan King is eyeing the valuable event at Ascot on December 21, after the seven-year-old put a disappointing Chepstow comeback run behind him to win the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle on Sunday.

"Harambe is not the type who will stand a lot of racing - but he has a month before Ascot, and that looks the logical target," the Barbury Castle trainer told www.alankingracing.co.uk.

"He's a gorgeous horse and will make a lovely chaser, but that will be next season.

"Tom Bellamy, who is now our number two following Wayne Hutchinson's retirement, gave Harambe a great ride.

"The horse was too fresh on his comeback at Chepstow, so I told Tom to get him settled and focus on getting involved in the second half of the race, and it worked out a treat."