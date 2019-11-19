Connections eye Classic campaign with Albigna

Albigna and Shane Foley win the Prix Marcel Boussac

Albigna is in her winter quarters as connections dream of Classic glory in one of the major European 1000 Guineas prizes next spring.

The Jessica Harrington-trained filly ended her juvenile campaign as one of the best of her generation, with victory in the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh and the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.

She then signed off for 2019 with a highly-creditable fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita.

"She travelled home very well and is in good form, enjoying a little break," said Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos family.

"At this early stage we'd be looking at one of the early-season Classics - Newmarket, the Curragh, and possibly Longchamp, where she knows the course and distance.

"We're many months from all of that, but that would be the thought - having chatted with Jessie about it in Santa Anita.

"It's much too early to talk about prep races.

"She ran a very good race at Santa Anita. She was unbalanced on the first turn, which cost her some ground, and she finished beautifully."

Cooper is also looking forward to seeing how Highest Ground shapes as a three-year-old, after winning his only start as a juvenile in good style over seven furlongs at Leicester in September.

A son of Frankel, Highest Ground is in the care of Sir Michael Stoute.

"He won his maiden very well, and we look forward to him next spring," said Cooper.

"The female family is more a mile than a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half. Let's see how he winters and see what Sir Michael would like to do in the spring."