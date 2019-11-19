Accidental Agent has Kempton mission

Robert Winston riding Librisa Breeze (R) wins the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

Last year's Queen Anne winner Accidental Agent is one of several big names in Wednesday's British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton.

While the five-year-old entire has failed to reach the same heights in 2019, he has still been running to a respectable level of form.

There was one blip, when in defence of his Queen Anne title he failed to leave the stalls, but he has not repeated that trick since.

"It's over to him now, it is a very good race for the grade (Listed)," said trainer Eve Johnson Houghton.

"He's in good form - if he behaves himself! He's not bad, I know he's got a squiggle against his name, but I think that is undeserved. He just decides when he wants to participate.

"He's been running well of late, it's just that bottomless ground doesn't really suit him.

"He has a win at Kempton to his name already, so we'll see how he gets on.

"There isn't a role at stud for him yet. I think we'll race on next year and look for one after that, but I'd like to think he'll get one when you see some that go to stud now."

Dean Ivory runs both his stable stars Librisa Breeze and Flaming Spear, while Richard Hannon's Oh This Is Us and War Glory, in great form of late, also line up.

Stuart Williams' Via Serendipity, David Elsworth's Ripp Orf and Dandhu and Roger Charlton's Makzeem are just a few of the others with leading claims in an open race.