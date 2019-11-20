Magical entered for HKIR in Hong Kong Vase

Magical wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes

Magical is one of five Aidan O'Brien-trained stars nominated for next month's Hong Kong international races.

It was thought the career of the four-time Group One winner was over when she was forced to miss the Breeders' Cup after spiking a temperature.

However, her name appeared among the likely runners for the Hong Kong Cup - where she will face Almond Eye - while stablemates Circus Maximus (Mile), Anthony Van Dyck and Mount Everest (Vase) and Magic Wand (Cup) are also in the mix on December 8.

"We are delighted that the quality of the selected runners for this year's Longines Hong Kong International Races is in keeping with our long-held commitment to deliver sporting excellence," Hong Kong Jockey Club executive director of racing Andrew Harding told www.scmp.com.

"Almond Eye's participation is particularly exciting when viewed in the context of the other world-class horses selected - champions of the calibre of Beauty Generation and Exultant, other global stars like Magical and the Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, and the list is long and strong.

"Factor in the potential of rising stars like Aethero, Waikuku and our Derby winner Furore and everything points to a thrilling afternoon of sport on December 8."

Roger Charlton's Aspetar, Charlie Fellowes' Prince Of Arran and the William Haggas-trained Young Rascal are down to run in the Vase - while Sir Michael Stoute's Zaaki is in the Mile.