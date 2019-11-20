Slate House to revert to novice company

Colin Tizzard

Slate House is likely to go back into novice company after his untimely departure in the BetVictor Gold Cup.

Colin Tizzard's charge had just joined the leaders when sliding on landing after jumping the second last at Cheltenham on Saturday, bringing his race to a halt.

His performance to that point has not escaped the notice of the handicapper, though, and on Tuesday he was raised 6lb.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said: "We will go back novice-chasing over the Christmas period some time.

"He could go to the Kauto Star (at Kempton) or the Dipper (at Cheltenham) on New Year's Day, and that would be about right.

"He has had two big races on heavy ground, so we will just freshen him up now for the Christmas period."

Tizzard confirms Slate House's rise in the ratings is a factor in future plans.

"I did write his name down for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup (at Cheltenham next month), but they have changed his mark and put him up 6lb for falling.

"I think that is a strong novice rating.

"We had a go at a good pot, and he was running a strong race, but I think we will go novice chasing now - and take advantage of him being an experienced novice."

Another smart novice in the yard is Reserve Tank, a Grade One-winning hurdler who added a Grade Two second time out over fences.

"We will probably keep him apart from Slate House," added Tizzard.

"He doesn't want to run on really heavy ground in the winter - and he is good on good ground.

"He is particularly good in the spring. We wouldn't want them to clash until they have to really.

"It has been talked about that he could go to Newbury, and he might do next weekend.

"We would have to see what the weather is like. He would probably have an entry in both Grade Two novice chases, and we would make a decision on the back of the entries. "