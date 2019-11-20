Tolworth target for Hang In There

Adam Wedge riding Hang In There

Emma Lavelle plans to test the big-race credentials of Hang In There in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The five-year-old has not looked back since unseating his rider at Exeter on his British debut, following up his victory back at the Devon track by winning the Grade Two Supreme Trial at Cheltenham on Sunday.

With options for Hang In There limited because he has to shoulder a penalty for his latest success, Lavelle is satisfied he warrants a shot at Grade One company.

The Wiltshire trainer said: "Hang In There will probably go to the Tolworth now, because it fits timing-wise and gives us time to freshen him up.

"He has already had three runs - because although he unseated first time out, he had a good run around without a rider on his back."

Lavelle can therefore give him a short break before his next target in January.

She added: "He has shown he handles good and bad ground and that he can go left or right-handed.

"He has still got a bit to learn, but seeing how he did it at Cheltenham on Sunday gives you confidence going forwards."