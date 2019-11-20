Ch'tibello has International Hurdle target

Ch'tibello and Harry Skelton clear the last flight

County Hurdle winner Ch'tibello will reappear in the International Hurdle back at Cheltenham next month.

Dan Skelton's charge followed his Festival triumph by going close in the Aintree Hurdle behind Supasundae - but will drop back down in trip for his first run of the new season.

"He goes to the International, and I'm very happy with him," said Skelton.

"Obviously Pentland Hills is going to be there, and a couple of others no doubt, but we have to come out of handicaps.

"We had a very good run in the Aintree Hurdle at the end of last season. I think the County Hurdle track is the perfect track for him. If you could invent the track that would be the one.

"He is an older, stronger horse now. I will have him ready, and I won't be saying he will improve for that."