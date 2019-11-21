Set Piece wins the Hyde Stakes at Kempton for Palmer

Hugo Palmer

Set Piece returned to winning ways in a thrilling finish to the British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton.

The Listed event looked sure to go the way of 5-6 favourite Khuzaam, who was quickly into his stride and at the head of affairs under Jim Crowley, holding a clear advantage with a furlong to travel.

But James Doyle had been getting to work on Hugo Palmer's Set Piece from two and a half furlongs out and he fairly rattled home to grab the Roger Varian-trained market leader on the line, scoring by a short head at 16-1.

Accidental Agent - winner of the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last year - was another to finish strongly in third.

It was a second success from two outings over the course and distance for the son of Dansili, who triumphed first time out as a two-year-old and was in action for the first time since undergoing wind and gelding operations.

As the race was a Fast-Track Qualifier the winner secured a spot on All-Weather Championship Finals Day on Good Friday at Lingfield.

Palmer said: "Set Piece is a horse I have always adored, but it has not been plain sailing with him.

"We had to top and tail him during the summer to help him out and it seems to have made a real difference.

"James was very pleased with him, particularly with the turn of foot he showed. I think he is a progressive, exciting horse and it is great to get him back on track.

"He has won three races from six starts, and is now a Listed winner having been Group Three-placed earlier in the year.

"There are a whole number of options open to him now and which route he takes will be down to Prince Khalid (Abdullah, owner) and his family."