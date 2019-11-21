All Weather Championships Finals Day for Judicial

General view in fading light of Lingfield racetrack

Judicial is set to make his next public appearance at Lingfield on Good Friday, after landing a fast-track qualifier for the all-weather championships at the Surrey venue.

The seven-year-old overcame his wide draw to take the Listed Golden Rose Stakes in emphatic fashion - proving he has no problem staying the six furlongs.

Steve Brown, assistant to his wife, trainer Julie Camacho, said: "It was visually very impressive. It couldn't have worked out any better for us.

"We were a little pessimistic with the draw, but he managed to overcome that - and it was a good performance from him.

"It seemed to suit. We didn't have too many options. He was up in trip and he saw it out well over the easy six. We were really pleased - it was a nice end to his season."

Judicial has earned a holiday before being prepared for his next target on April 10.

"I imagine he'll go down to the owners' place for a month's break and hope to get him back in similar form for the final of the all-weather championships on Good Friday," added Brown.

"I think we'll go straight there. We've always got the option of going away for a gallop and stretch his legs on the synthetics, so that's a possibility.

"He's not a horse you have to work hard with to get fit. He's a pretty straightforward horse these days. We just might give him a breeze two of three weeks before to blow the cobwebs away.

"He's been fantastic for us, and we love him dearly."