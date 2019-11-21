Umbrigado heads Stayers' hopes at Haydock Saturday

David Pipe

Ante-post favourite Umbrigado will be one of 17 runners after a maximum field was declared for the Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

The five-year-old represents trainer David Pipe and owner John White, who were successful in the race in 2011 with Dynaste.

Pipe has also won Saturday's big handicap with Grands Crus and Gevrey Chambertin.

Umbrigado lost his unbeaten record when he was last seen finishing sixth behind Reserve Tank in Grade One novice company at Aintree.

Heading the weights is Nicky Martin's 10-year-old Sykes, who will be giving 5lb and more to the rest of the field.

Rebecca Curtis' Lisnagar Oscar returns to hurdles at the scene of the highlight of his career to date, having won a Haydock Grade Two by 10 lengths.

Willie Mullins has booked the in-demand Robbie Power for Eight And Bob, winner of a competitive race at Galway last time out. He is the only Irish-trained runner in the £100,000 event.

Dan Skelton runs Flash The Steel, winner of the Silver Trophy at Chepstow on his reappearance, and Diomede Des Mottes.

Midlands National winner Potters Corner, Henry Daley's Stoney Mountain, Paul Nicholls' Highland Hunter and Ruth Jefferson's mare Mega Yeats are also in the mix.

Acey Milan is last on the list, with Man Of Plenty the sole reserve.

Lil Rockerfeller and Kilbricken Storm were among those not declared.