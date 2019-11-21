Glen Forsa on track for Newbury reappearance

Glen Forsa

Glen Forsa is likely to reappear at Newbury's Ladbrokes Trophy meeting next week.

Mick Channon's seven-year-old rattled off a hat-trick last term in novice chases, culminating with a 19-length verdict over Kalashnikov in the rearranged Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Sandown.

An early casualty in the Arkle at Cheltenham, he then made several bad mistakes at Aintree before being pulled up.

"There is an open handicap at Newbury over two and a half miles and that is where he starts," said assistant trainer Jack Channon.

"I think we will look at keeping at two and a half miles, but we will see how it goes.

"He had a couple of nasty experiences at the back-end of last season with his jumping and we just wanted to go a pace where he is more comfortable. We need to get confidence back in his jumping before we step him up in grade again, so that is why we are going there."

Stablemate Mister Whitaker galloped with Glen Forsa this week and after getting back to winning ways at Cheltenham in April, is on course to run in the feature race of the Newbury fixture.

Channon said: "I wasn't disappointed with Mister Whitaker in the gallop as he has just lost a bit of toe and that is why we are keen to try him over the three-mile route.

"We are hoping the test of the Ladbrokes Trophy will suit him and it is something we have been wanting to explore for a little while. Hopefully that will bring the best out of him."