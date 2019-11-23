Sunday Exeter card called off due to waterlogging

Sunday's meeting at Exeter has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Officials at the Devon circuit held an impromptu inspection for 9am on Saturday morning after the course was hit by rain amounting to 55 millimetres on Friday.

With the track unfit for racing, it did not take officials long to call off proceedings.

Saturday's meeting at Gowran Park was given the green light following a morning inspection.

Conditions at the Irish venue are described as heavy.