Lostintranslation strikes in Betfair Chase

Lostintranslation in action

Lostintranslation moved to the head of ante-post lists for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup after getting the better of defending champion Bristol De Mai in a thrilling climax to the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

A brilliant winner of the Grade One contest in each of the past two seasons, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai was aiming to become the third three-times winner on Merseyside - after the great Kauto Star, who won four renewals, and the popular Cue Card.

The grey faced just three rivals for his hat-trick bid - and was the 5-4 joint-favourite along with the up-and-coming Losintranslation, who had made a fine start to his season at Carlisle three weeks ago, albeit in lesser company.

As is his wont, Bristol De Mai was soon bowling along at the head of affairs - and some prodigious leaps kept the pressure on those in behind.

His Charlie Hall Chase-winning stablemate Ballyoptic and the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon were both under pressure before the home turn, but having been ridden patiently at the rear for much of three-mile journey by Robbie Power, Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation moved ominously into contention early in the straight.

Bristol De Mai - unbeaten in four previous visits to Haydock - did not give up his crown without a fight, but Lostintranslation dug deep on the run-in to emerge victorious by a length and a half under a jubilant Power.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 3-1 from 5-1 for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, while he is the 5-1 favourite from 8-1 for the Gold Cup at Prestbury Park in March.