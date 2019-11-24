Oisin Murphy wins Japan Cup on Suave Richard

Suave Richard - won the Japan Cup

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy added another notable victory to his CV as he claimed the Japan Cup aboard Suave Richard.

Murphy has enjoyed a landmark year, being crowned top jockey for the first time, and he teamed up with the Yasushi Shono-trained five-year-old in the Tokyo Group One.

Suave Richard was sitting in third at the top of the straight in the 12-furlong contest, but switched to the rail by Murphy, the son of Deep Impact found an extra burst to grab the lead.

Murphy's mount went on to win by three-quarters of a length with Curren Bouquetd'or second and Wagnerian third.

Frankie Dettori, William Buick and Ryan Moore also had rides in the race, but they all finished down the field.