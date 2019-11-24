Smooth Monksfield win for Fury Road

Davy Russell - won on Fury Road

Fury Road secured an effortless success in the "Monksfield" Novice Hurdle at Navan.

The Grade Three event lost much of its sheen when the winner's fellow Gordon Elliott inmate, Abacadabras, was withdrawn on Sunday morning - leaving Fury Road to be sent off the 1-25 favourite.

Fury Road was an 18-length winner on his initial start over hurdles at Down Royal at the start of the month, and jockey Davy Russell was full of confidence from the off.

He was well in control with four flights to jump - and Fury Road cantered home 10 lengths clear, firmly on the bridle.

Elliott may consider a step up in trip for the Gigginstown House Stud-owned winner, although the Grade One Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles on January 5 is another option.

He said: "It was straightforward, as it should have been, but he's a nice horse and is better than that form.

"He could step right out to three miles if we wanted, and he jumps very well.

"He could go for the three-mile race at Limerick or the Lawlor's race at Naas. He's a big, staying horse."