Chris's Dream lands Troytown Chase at Navan

Robbie Power - struck on Chris's Dream

Chris's Dream justified market confidence as he ran out a stylish winner of the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, Chris's Dream was given a peach of a ride by Robbie Power, settling off the pace through the early stages before delivering a perfectly-timed challenge to grab the 59,000 euros first prize.

Last year's second Mr Diablo was prominent throughout much of the three-mile trip, but they were lining up to challenge him with three fences to jump.

Chris's Dream (9-2) was making effortless progress in behind, seizing control at the second-last as Fitzhenry tried to go with him.

When Power gave the signal coming to the last, the favourite stretched clear and soared over the final obstacle to pull nine and a half lengths clear at the line.

Fitzhenry kept on for second, with Portmore Lough a further seven and a half lengths back in third and Space Cadet fourth.

Chris's Dream was a Grade Two winner over course and distance back in February, but he fell short at Grade One level at Aintree and Punchestown.

De Bromhead said: "Brian (Acheson, owner) suggested this race, and it made a lot of sense. Robbie was brilliant on him, and he's a very good horse.

"His form tailed off a bit last season, so we'll have to watch that, and it seems he doesn't want too much racing. We went to Aintree full of confidence, and he was well beaten - then he ran no sort of race at Punchestown.

"Christmas will probably come too soon, so maybe we will look at something like the Thyestes -but to be honest, I haven't really looked beyond today."