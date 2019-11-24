Bags Groove ruled out of Peterborough Chase

Bags Groove - not running at Huntingdon

The smart chaser had been aimed at Huntingdon's feature race of the season, but has met with a small setback.

Trainer Harry Fry said: "He probably won't be seen until the new year. He wants better ground anyway, but we are just slightly held up with him.

"We had earmarked the Peterborough Chase for him, but sadly that is not going to happen. We will just be patient and let him come right and go from there."

Unbeaten stablemate Get In The Queue, who provided Noel Fehily with a farewell winner at Newbury last season, is also on the easy list.

"He is still recuperating with (owners) Paul and Clare Rooney's racing manager, Jason Maguire," Fry said of the three-time bumper winner.

"I think they are happy enough with his progress, but there are no plans just yet. It is still up in the air if he comes back later in the campaign.

"Only when the horse is ready will he return to training."