Sam Twiston-Davies rules out title charge

Sam Twiston-Davies - ruled out title charge

Sam Twiston-Davies has ruled himself out of a push for a first jump jockeys' championship this season.

The Grade One-winning rider currently sits third in the standings behind leader, and four-time champion, Richard Johnson.

Despite firing in plenty of winners in recent weeks, Twiston-Daives is keen not to place extra stress on himself with an all-out charge for the title.

He said: "To be even asked that question is a privilege, but at the same time I just want to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm in a very happy place and I wouldn't want to start stressing too much about the title.

"If it were to happen one day, it would be a dream come true. I will just keep doing what I'm doing - and if it happens brilliant and if it doesn't, it doesn't.

"Richard Johnson is a hell of an ambassador for our sport and is an unbelievable person and jockey, and Brian Hughes has the pick of everything up north and is also a very good jockey."

Although challenging for the title has been put on the back-burner by Twiston-Davies, he has set himself the target of reaching a century of winners for the seventh consecutive season.

He added: "The goal I set since leaving Paul Nicholls was to stay happy, injury free and ride as many winners as possible - with keeping dad and Dr (Richard) Newland happy. If I can do that, I will be happy.

"Every year I say to my agent, Chris Broad - when we have this conversation where we should ride out, what we should do and who should we be talking to - one thing we always agree on is that 100 winners is the target, and hopefully we can do it again."