International aim for Pentland Hills

Pentland Hills (black cap) follows up his Cheltenham win at Aintree

Pentland Hills is firmly on course to make his seasonal reappearance in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Formerly trained on the Flat by Chris Wall, the son of Motivator won each of his three starts over obstacles last season - progressing from a low-key win at Plumpton to landing the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and the Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson's four-year-old will have to take on his elders this season - and his first port of call is set to be Prestbury Park on December 14 for this £140,000 Grade Two.

"The International is the plan with Pentland Hills. He was superb last season and we were delighted with his performance in the Triumph Hurdle," said Henderson.

"We took him to Newbury for a gallop last week and he pleased us with what he did.

"The International looks the right race to target, as Buveur D'Air is going for the Fighting Fifth (at Newcastle on Saturday) and Fusil Raffles will go for the Christmas Hurdle (at Kempton on Boxing Day)."

Pentland Hills is a best priced 10-1 for the Champion Hurdle next March. His stablemate Buveur D'Air is the marginal favourite at 5-1 to lift the two-mile hurdling crown for the third time.