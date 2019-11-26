Frodon aimed at Silviniaco Conti chase

Frodon (right) trails Aso jumping the last in the Ryanair

Paul Nicholls is considering a drop in both class and trip for Frodon in Kempton's Silviniaco Conti Chase.

The Ditcheat trainer sees the recently-upgraded two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two on January 11 as the ideal target for last season's Ryanair winner - who is yet to rediscover his best form in two starts this campaign.

After finishing third on his comeback in last month's Old Roan Chase at Aintree, Frodon filled the same spot on his return to the top table when failing to figure prominently in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Nicholls said: "I took Frodon out of the King George only because it was pointless running him in that - there was no point leaving him in any longer.

"He might come back to Kempton in the middle of January for the Silviniaco Conti Chase over two and a half miles, which has been upgraded to a Grade Two and that's what I'm thinking.

"It looks like it might be the ideal race for him."

Although Frodon is yet to show the level of form that saw him triumph on four of his five starts last season, the 11-times champion trainer is hoping for a different story by the spring.

He said: "Frodon ran OK at Haydock, but I still don't think I've got him back to his best yet.

"I keep looking at him every day and saying to Clifford (Baker, head lad) that I'm not sure about him yet.

"Some horses just take while to come to themselves, and it might be that he just comes back in the spring."

A shot at the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase is off the agenda for Frodon, but Nicholls is considering letting Black Corton join stablemates Cyrname and defending champion Clan Des Obeaux in the Grade One on Boxing Day at Kempton.

Nicholls said: "I might run Black Corton in the King George with Cyrname and Clan Des Obeaux, because there are not many races for him at the moment.

"He ran well enough at Ascot last time, and if there is only a small field I would be tempted to go there."