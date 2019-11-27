Kempton date on Boxing Day for Jarveys Plate

Paddy Brennan riding Jarveys Plate clear the last

Fergal O'Brien believes Jarveys Plate can show the benefit of a short break by bouncing back to form in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Having defeated dual Grade One winner Reserve Tank on his chasing bow at Chepstow last month, Jarveys Plate was unable to follow up when he beat just one rival home at Haydock on Saturday.

O'Brien plans to freshen up the dual Listed winner before his first start over three miles under rules, on his return to Grade One company on Boxing Day.

"It was disappointing on Saturday, because he beat Reserve Tank before," said the Cotswolds trainer.

"He was fit and ready first time out, and beat two decent horses. It was an odd one really.

"We will just freshen him up and head to Kempton for the Kauto Star."

With nothing coming to light to explain Jarveys Plate's latest performance, O'Brien wonders if he may train the six-year-old slightly differently in future.

He said: "I blame myself a bit, because I probably did too much with him. I think I probably took the edge of him a bit at home.

"(Jockey) Paddy (Brennan) said he was very lethargic going to the start.

"I felt that I had to keep going strong with him when I probably needed not have done - but you live and learn."