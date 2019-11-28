Sam Spinner pointed at Doncaster next

Sam Spinner - heading to Doncaster next

Jedd O'Keeffe has the RSA Chase in mind for Sam Spinner and is plotting a route to the race via the December Novices' Chase at Doncaster.

The Long Walk Hurdle winner has made a flawless start to his chasing career so far, winning both starts over the larger obstacles with something to spare.

He was a three-length winner on his debut over fences in a novice contest at Wetherby in October and then returned to the scene of that victory to post a second success over an increased trip of three miles.

O'Keeffe is now targeting the Grade Two on December 14 with the seven-year-old, with the three-mile RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March the ultimate target.

"He's in great shape," the trainer said of his stable star, who finished second behind Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle at last season's Festival.

"His next target is the Grade Two three-mile novice chase at Doncaster - the December Novices' Chase.

"We'll see how we get on there, but our long-term plan in the RSA Chase at the Festival. All being well, that's the target for the season."