Summerville Boy heading to Exeter next

Summerville Boy - goes to Exeter next

Tom George is keen to continue taking small steps with Summerville Boy, after earmarking the Tribute Cornwall's Pale Ale Novices' Chase at Exeter as his next target.

The Slad handler believes the two-mile-three-furlong contest is the ideal stepping stone for last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero, ahead of taking on bigger and better prizes over fences.

Having spent last season in the wilderness, the Roger Brookhouse-owned seven-year-old hit the ground running on his first start since a wind operation, making a winning debut over fences at Uttoxeter on his return to action.

George said: "I think we will be going to Exeter on Friday week with Summerville Boy. He schooled on Monday and jumped nicely.

"These sort of races are few and far between. He likes a stiff track and this could be a good race for him. The easier we can make it for him at the moment, the better.

"Last season everything went wrong with him, but he finished the season on a good note and was only beaten six lengths in the Irish Champion Hurdle."

George expects the additional three furlongs at the Devon track to help iron out Summerville Boy's jumping, following an occasional error last time out.

He added: "On the whole Summerville Boy jumped well, but he made a few niggling little mistakes.

"I'm sure he will be quick enough over the two miles, as he has won a Supreme, but it wouldn't do him any harm to run over a bit further

"It is just to give him a bit more time at his fences. We will drop him back to two miles once he has had a bit more match practice."