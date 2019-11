Waterlogging - claimed Doncaster card

Officials at Doncaster have been forced to abandon the fixture scheduled for Saturday.

The first day of the two-day meeting had already fallen to waterlogging, and with no significant improvement likely in conditions, the second afternoon was called off following a Thursday inspection.

The prolonged wet spell had already seen Doncaster lose its last two big Saturdays on the Flat, in October and earlier this month.