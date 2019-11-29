Newcastle Saturday card threatened by frost

Buveur D'Air - due to run at Newcastle

Newcastle's Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle card will be subject to an inspection on Saturday morning because of the threat of frost.

Clerk of the course James Armstrong reported via Twitter that temperatures may drop to as low as -4c overnight.

Frost sheets are already in place, on ground described as heavy after 15mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Waterlogging has, meanwhile, forced the abandonment of Sunday's card at Leicester.

That course failed an early-morning inspection on Friday and therefore became the second to lose its fixture this weekend, with Doncaster's Saturday meeting already cancelled at waterlogged Town Moor.