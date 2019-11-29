Apple's Jade faces five rivals in Hatton's Grace

Apple's Jade defends her crown in the Hatton's Grace

Apple's Jade is set to face five rivals when she bids for an historic fourth victory in the BARONERACING.COM Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott's brilliant mare scooted to a 20-length success 12 months ago - becoming the third three-time winner of the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One at Fairyhouse after Limestone Lad (1999, 2001 and 2002) and Solerina (2003, 2004 and 2005).

However, she will return with something to prove as she goes in search of the four-timer on Sunday - having disappointed at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, and had to make do with the runner-up spot on her reappearance in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

Willie Mullins has whittled his team down to three, with star mare Benie Des Dieux a notable absentee.

The champion trainer instead relies on Lismullen Hurdle winner Bacardys, Killultagh Vic and the 2018 Stayers' Hurdle hero Penhill - who has been sidelined since chasing home stablemate Faugheen at Punchestown the following month.

The field is completed by Henry de Bromhead's unbeaten mare Honeysuckle and John Joe Walsh's stable star Davids Charm.

"He's in good form, but it looks a hot race this year - and if we can pick up some place money we'll be happy," said Walsh.

The first of three Grade One events on a top-class card is the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, in which Envoi Allen is the star attraction.

Last season's Champion Bumper hero made a foot-perfect start to his career over hurdles at the start of the month and is a hot favourite to successfully step up to the highest level.

Next in the market is his stablemate Abacadabras -with Joseph O'Brien's Midnight Run, the Mullins-trained Foveros, and Darver Star from Gavin Cromwell's yard also featuring among nine runners. The latter has won his last four starts, but faces a rise in class.

Cromwell said: "He's done nothing wrong, but this is a huge step up and it will be tough for him.

"It's his last day as a novice, so we thought it was worth a go. It's nice to have a horse able to compete in these races."

Elliott's Samcro is one of six horses declared for the Drinmore Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old looked much more like his old self when making a winning return to action on his fencing bow at Down Royal, but might not have things all his own way this weekend.

The standard is arguably set by Burrows Saint, who provided Mullins with his first Irish Grand National success in the spring.

O'Brien's Fakir D'oudairies adds further strength in depth, while Ronald Pump has been supplemented by trainer Matthew Smith following an impressive debut over fences at this track three weeks ago.

Smith said: "We're looking forward to it. It's obviously the hottest race he's run in, so we'll see how we go.

"He's won three races in Fairyhouse, so he obviously likes the track. It is a big step up for him, but there's only one way to find out if he's up to it or not."