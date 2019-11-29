A Plus Tard to go left-handed on next start

Rachael Blackmore celebrates after riding A Plus Tard to victory

Where A Plus Tard will run next has still to be decided, with connections keen to go back to a left-handed track.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, A Plus Tard was one of the easiest winners at the Cheltenham Festival in the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap, coming home 15 lengths clear.

As he does not turn six until January 1 he looks to have a big future ahead of him, and ran a fair race on his comeback when second to Ballyoisin in the Fortria Chase at Navan.

The John Durkan at Punchestown was passed on as it is right-handed, and other options, such as the Many Clouds at Aintree or the Grade Ones at Christmas, are not over his favoured two and a half miles.

"We're still looking at different options," said Chris Richardson of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"There's the slight complication that we seem to think he's better on a left-handed track.

"That is making the question of where next much harder to answer, as there aren't any ideal races for him going that way round over his trip.

"It's tricky - we of course want to find a race for him on a track that will suit and over the right trip.

"He's still a very young horse with a bright future."